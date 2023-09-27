Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

