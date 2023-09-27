TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 138.1% in September

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

