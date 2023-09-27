TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SNX traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 669,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.