Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 43,611 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,194,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,593,059. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.