Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

