The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 307.1% in September

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE GDV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,974. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
