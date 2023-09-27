The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $540.43

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.43 ($6.60) and traded as low as GBX 539.96 ($6.59). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.62), with a volume of 99,267 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 540.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 551.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £792.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,813.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.