The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

North West Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.71. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$40.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

