The York Water Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

York Water Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in York Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in York Water by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

