ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 114,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,672. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.92). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 365.72% and a negative net margin of 145.48%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

