Theta Fuel Price Down 2.4% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $207.16 million and $2.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,293,328,888 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

