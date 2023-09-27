THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:THO opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

