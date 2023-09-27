Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1244 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
TIM Stock Down 1.4 %
TIMB stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. TIM has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.01.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
