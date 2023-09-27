Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Top KingWin Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,209. Top KingWin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

