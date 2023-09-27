Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Top KingWin Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,209. Top KingWin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
About Top KingWin
