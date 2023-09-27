Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.82

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $15.22. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 27,139 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.