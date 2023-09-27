Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$85.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.00. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of C$63.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel will post 0.4509246 EPS for the current year.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

