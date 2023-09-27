Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.63). Approximately 434,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,197,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.69.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

