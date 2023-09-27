Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 123,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 246,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Euro Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax EuroBox Euro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Tritax EuroBox Euro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Tritax EuroBox Euro Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

