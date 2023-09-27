TRON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165.27 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $165.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,094,865,022 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

