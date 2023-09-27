TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 16,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,897. The company has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.90. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 860.38%.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

