Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average is $206.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

