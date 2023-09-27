Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Scott Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $26,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $7,016.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 5,277,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,778. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

