ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.40

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 851062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

ValiRx Trading Down 11.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.25.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

