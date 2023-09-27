Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 193.93 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of £83.31 million, a PE ratio of -351.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

