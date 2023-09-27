Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 193.93 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of £83.31 million, a PE ratio of -351.27 and a beta of 0.94.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
