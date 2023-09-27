Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 8,396,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,888. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

