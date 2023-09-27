Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,114. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.