Venus (XVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.35 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Venus has a market capitalization of $70.35 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00017180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,530,993 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

