Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $56.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Verge has a market cap of $56.70 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,364.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00240532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00879803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00557599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00058479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00119935 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,536,988 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,536,994 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

