Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 1.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.12. 161,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 408,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
