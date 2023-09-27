Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 1.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.12. 161,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 408,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$377.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

