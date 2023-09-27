VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.
The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
