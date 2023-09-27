VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

