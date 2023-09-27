Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,488,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

