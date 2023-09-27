W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.071 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 165.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 85.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

