Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WJXFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
