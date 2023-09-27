Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WJXFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WJXFF

Wajax Trading Down 4.1 %

Wajax Company Profile

Shares of Wajax stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Wajax has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $22.53.

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.