WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 162,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

WH Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

