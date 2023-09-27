Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.18. 509,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,998,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

