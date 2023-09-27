Whelan Financial Buys 8,424 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 9.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whelan Financial owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 2,864,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

