Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0357 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

