Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

