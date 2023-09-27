WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 319,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 438,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

