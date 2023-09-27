Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in September

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Price Performance

Worldline stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Worldline has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $24.74.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

