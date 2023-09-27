Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Xcelerate stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,828. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Xcelerate Company Profile
