Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

Xcelerate stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,828. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc Xcelerate Inc was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

