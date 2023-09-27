Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 190.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $17.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

