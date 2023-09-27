XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

XOMA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

