Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Up 0.9%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. 711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Yamaha Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.30. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

