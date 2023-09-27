YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

