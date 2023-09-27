Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 2,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

