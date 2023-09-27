Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 152.6% in September

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zoned Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZDPY remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

