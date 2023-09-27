Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZURVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
