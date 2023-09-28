305,900 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 6.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

