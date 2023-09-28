ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $852,546.89 and $91.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.74 or 0.99989550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000839 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $36.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.